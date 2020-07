Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction microwave refrigerator

This modern luxury townhome has just been completed with Porcelanosa finishes, wood floors, SS appliances, floating staircase and Caesarstone countertops. The Master Suite is on the third floor with a separate office nook as well as separate guest bedroom and bath. Balconies off the front and back on the second floor. Great location with easy access to restaurants, bars, shopping, gyms and major employment centers.