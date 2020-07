4930 Worth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

HISTORIC MUNGER PLACE UPDATED 4 PLEX NEAR LAKEWOOD. 2 BLOCKS FROM SWISS AVENUE WITH ALL THE CHARM OF THE OLD NEIGHBORHOODS IN THE AREA. LARGE LOWER UNIT HAS BEAUTIFUL HARDWOODS, CLASSIC UPDATED BATHROOM, SPACIOUS ROOMS. UPDATED KITCHEN. STUDY COULD ACT AS 2ND BEDROOM OR GUEST ROOM. LOTS OF WINDOWS MAKE THIS A LIGHT FILLED UNIT. LARGE SEMI-PRIVATE SHARED BALCONY. FREE LAUNDRY CENTER IN COMMON HALL LAUNDRY ROOM. ONE COVERED ASSIGNED PARKING IN REAR. NOTE: INTERIOR PICS ARE OF TYPICAL UNIT AND MAY VARY SLIGHTLY.