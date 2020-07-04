All apartments in Dallas
4923 Wenonah Drive
4923 Wenonah Drive

4923 Wenonah Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Wenonah Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Shines BRIGHT Like a Diamond in the BIRD STREETS-PRIME Location! What if you could live within 5 min of Love Field, Inwood Village, SMU, Highland Park & Oak Lawn? Well, this is the perfect home for you! At first site, the kitchen will have you at HELLO! SS double door refrig, gas cook-top, double oven, microwave & dw. This is a Chef's dream! 3 oversized bd, 2.5ba, over 2000sf & completely gutted in 2012! Vaulted ceilings, sep dining to include granite countertops & custom cabinets. Don't let this one slip through your fingertips! U & your furry friend will be so happy here! Would prefer 14-24 mo lease. Negot. Consumer to verify all data herein. Current tenant's lease exp 4.30.19, earlier move in is an option.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Wenonah Drive have any available units?
4923 Wenonah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Wenonah Drive have?
Some of 4923 Wenonah Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Wenonah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Wenonah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Wenonah Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Wenonah Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Wenonah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4923 Wenonah Drive offers parking.
Does 4923 Wenonah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Wenonah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Wenonah Drive have a pool?
No, 4923 Wenonah Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Wenonah Drive have accessible units?
No, 4923 Wenonah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Wenonah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 Wenonah Drive has units with dishwashers.

