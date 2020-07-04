4923 Wenonah Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Shines BRIGHT Like a Diamond in the BIRD STREETS-PRIME Location! What if you could live within 5 min of Love Field, Inwood Village, SMU, Highland Park & Oak Lawn? Well, this is the perfect home for you! At first site, the kitchen will have you at HELLO! SS double door refrig, gas cook-top, double oven, microwave & dw. This is a Chef's dream! 3 oversized bd, 2.5ba, over 2000sf & completely gutted in 2012! Vaulted ceilings, sep dining to include granite countertops & custom cabinets. Don't let this one slip through your fingertips! U & your furry friend will be so happy here! Would prefer 14-24 mo lease. Negot. Consumer to verify all data herein. Current tenant's lease exp 4.30.19, earlier move in is an option.