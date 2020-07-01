4920 Cape Coral Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool garage

Beautiful executive 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home with game room and pool. New hardwood floors in living, dining and downstairs study or bedroom. New paint and carpet. The open kitchen, with granite counters and new cook top along with breakfast and den areas have views of the pool and backyard area with lots of windows for natural light. Large master bedroom with sitting area and huge bathroom is downstairs. Pool and yard service is included. Convenient to DNT and PGBT in Collin County, Plano schools.