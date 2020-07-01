All apartments in Dallas
4920 Cape Coral Drive
4920 Cape Coral Drive

4920 Cape Coral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Cape Coral Drive, Dallas, TX 75287
Bent Tree North

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful executive 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3 car garage home with game room and pool. New hardwood floors in living, dining and downstairs study or bedroom. New paint and carpet. The open kitchen, with granite counters and new cook top along with breakfast and den areas have views of the pool and backyard area with lots of windows for natural light. Large master bedroom with sitting area and huge bathroom is downstairs. Pool and yard service is included. Convenient to DNT and PGBT in Collin County, Plano schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have any available units?
4920 Cape Coral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have?
Some of 4920 Cape Coral Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Cape Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Cape Coral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Cape Coral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Cape Coral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4920 Cape Coral Drive offers parking.
Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Cape Coral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Cape Coral Drive has a pool.
Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 Cape Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Cape Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Cape Coral Drive has units with dishwashers.

