Last updated August 12 2019 at 2:37 PM

4916 Wateka Drive

4916 Wateka Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4916 Wateka Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Disregard the days on market as we were preparing this home with fresh int & ext paint w tons of upgrades making this your 1st choice! Over 2400sf, 3bd & 3 ba, puts this 1 at the top of your list! Your Chef's delight kitchen comes fully equipped w SS appl + double door refrig. Need a washer & dryer, we can add that too! Tankless water heater, wood flooring, huge walk-in closets w built-in's & Ctile in the wet areas are just a few of the fab features. Oversized LV area w FP to include Xtra area, perfect for an office. City conveniences surround you-SMU, Love Field, Oak Lawn,Uptown & Inwood Village is just a stones throw away! Don't forget your furry friend & the TX size deck in the yard perfect for Sun BBQ!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 Wateka Drive have any available units?
4916 Wateka Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 Wateka Drive have?
Some of 4916 Wateka Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 Wateka Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4916 Wateka Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 Wateka Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4916 Wateka Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4916 Wateka Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4916 Wateka Drive offers parking.
Does 4916 Wateka Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4916 Wateka Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 Wateka Drive have a pool?
No, 4916 Wateka Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4916 Wateka Drive have accessible units?
No, 4916 Wateka Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 Wateka Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 Wateka Drive has units with dishwashers.

