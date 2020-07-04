4916 Wateka Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Disregard the days on market as we were preparing this home with fresh int & ext paint w tons of upgrades making this your 1st choice! Over 2400sf, 3bd & 3 ba, puts this 1 at the top of your list! Your Chef's delight kitchen comes fully equipped w SS appl + double door refrig. Need a washer & dryer, we can add that too! Tankless water heater, wood flooring, huge walk-in closets w built-in's & Ctile in the wet areas are just a few of the fab features. Oversized LV area w FP to include Xtra area, perfect for an office. City conveniences surround you-SMU, Love Field, Oak Lawn,Uptown & Inwood Village is just a stones throw away! Don't forget your furry friend & the TX size deck in the yard perfect for Sun BBQ!