4914 N Hall Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Fully Updated 2 Story Condo in Gated Community w private fenced yard. Enter to a welcoming and expansive Living and Dining area updated with Fresh Paint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Decorative Lighting, and an Updated Half Bath. Beautifully Updated spacious Kitchen w Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances includes Refrigerator, Decorative Back Splash w Large Pantry. Upstairs, are 2 generously sized bedrooms, a spacious Updated Full Bath, and roomy closets w a Full Size Laundry closet. Newer Washer, Dryer stay with condo. This serene park like community is one of Oak Lawn’s most attractive residences! The Community pool is a summertime bonus! Includes covered assigned parking steps from your back door.