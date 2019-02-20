All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

4914 N Hall Street

4914 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

4914 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75235

Fully Updated 2 Story Condo in Gated Community w private fenced yard. Enter to a welcoming and expansive Living and Dining area updated with Fresh Paint, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Decorative Lighting, and an Updated Half Bath. Beautifully Updated spacious Kitchen w Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances includes Refrigerator, Decorative Back Splash w Large Pantry. Upstairs, are 2 generously sized bedrooms, a spacious Updated Full Bath, and roomy closets w a Full Size Laundry closet. Newer Washer, Dryer stay with condo. This serene park like community is one of Oak Lawn’s most attractive residences! The Community pool is a summertime bonus! Includes covered assigned parking steps from your back door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 N Hall Street have any available units?
4914 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 N Hall Street have?
Some of 4914 N Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
4914 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 4914 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4914 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 4914 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 4914 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 N Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 N Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 4914 N Hall Street has a pool.
Does 4914 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 4914 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

