Private Cul De Sac block walking distance to Jesuit & St. Rita. Traditional Ranch with updated kitchen open to the vaulted living room with stone fireplace. Lots of natural light with large windows and sliding glass doors. Mature trees in shaded back yard with large area for kids to play and sliding rear gate entry. Washer & Dryer included. Contact Agent for a video tour. Available for immediate move-in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 4914 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
