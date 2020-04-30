All apartments in Dallas
4914 Heatherbrook Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:24 PM

4914 Heatherbrook Drive

4914 Heatherbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4914 Heatherbrook Drive, Dallas, TX 75244

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Private Cul De Sac block walking distance to Jesuit & St. Rita. Traditional Ranch with updated kitchen open to the vaulted living room with stone fireplace. Lots of natural light with large windows and sliding glass doors. Mature trees in shaded back yard with large area for kids to play and sliding rear gate entry. Washer & Dryer included. Contact Agent for a video tour. Available for immediate move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have any available units?
4914 Heatherbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have?
Some of 4914 Heatherbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4914 Heatherbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4914 Heatherbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4914 Heatherbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4914 Heatherbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4914 Heatherbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

