4914 Heatherbrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Private Cul De Sac block walking distance to Jesuit & St. Rita. Traditional Ranch with updated kitchen open to the vaulted living room with stone fireplace. Lots of natural light with large windows and sliding glass doors. Mature trees in shaded back yard with large area for kids to play and sliding rear gate entry. Washer & Dryer included. Contact Agent for a video tour. Available for immediate move-in.