4908 Manett Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

Brand new, exclusive, luxurious townhome community situated in the highly-walkable Knox Henderson neighborhood. Finely appointed units include private 2-car garages, backyards, and balconies coupled with stainless steel Samsung appliances throughout. Numerous technological features allow for an unlimited lifestyle including Ring doorbells, Wi-Fi enabled garages, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and more. Kitchens feature gas stoves and ovens as well as soft close cabinetry for a custom experience. $2,755 reflects price after lease special: 2 Months Free on an 18-month lease.