Dallas, TX
4908 Manett Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:01 AM

4908 Manett Street

4908 Manett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4908 Manett Street, Dallas, TX 75204
Henderson

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
Brand new, exclusive, luxurious townhome community situated in the highly-walkable Knox Henderson neighborhood. Finely appointed units include private 2-car garages, backyards, and balconies coupled with stainless steel Samsung appliances throughout. Numerous technological features allow for an unlimited lifestyle including Ring doorbells, Wi-Fi enabled garages, Wi-Fi enabled thermostats, and more. Kitchens feature gas stoves and ovens as well as soft close cabinetry for a custom experience. $2,755 reflects price after lease special: 2 Months Free on an 18-month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 Manett Street have any available units?
4908 Manett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Manett Street have?
Some of 4908 Manett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Manett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Manett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Manett Street pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Manett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4908 Manett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4908 Manett Street offers parking.
Does 4908 Manett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 Manett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Manett Street have a pool?
No, 4908 Manett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Manett Street have accessible units?
No, 4908 Manett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Manett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Manett Street has units with dishwashers.

