Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A townhome opportunity unlike any other in the city! Welcome home to 4904 Live Oak. A traditional interior boasts a two car garage, two spacious bedrooms, a large study, real hardwood floors, a private patio, walk in closets, and your new HUGE front yard!

Recently installed front yard fencing provides security and a wonderful opportunity for pets to roam leash free! Be a part of the intimate nine unit complex and proud community in the historic Old East Dallas neighborhood!