4903 West University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209 Greenway Park
Amenities
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 4 bedroom home is located so conveniently close to Dallas Love Field & Medical District. HUGE living area with beautiful laminate floors throughout. Sits on an oversized corner lot with plenty of room for entertaining! Come check this one out!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have any available units?
4903 W University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4903 W University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4903 W University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.