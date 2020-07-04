All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4903 W University Boulevard

4903 West University Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4903 West University Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming 4 bedroom home is located so conveniently close to Dallas Love Field & Medical District. HUGE living area with beautiful laminate floors throughout. Sits on an oversized corner lot with plenty of room for entertaining! Come check this one out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 W University Boulevard have any available units?
4903 W University Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is 4903 W University Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4903 W University Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 W University Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4903 W University Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4903 W University Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4903 W University Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

