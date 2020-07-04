All apartments in Dallas
Location

4851 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
yoga
This welcoming condo is in a great location here in the heart of Oaklawn. It is 10 minutes away from Downtown Dallas. This Condo offers updated floors and tile flooring and recent painted frames and new doors. A peaceful patio where you can drink your morning coffee, have a morning yoga or even read a book while listening the stream of water going down the river. Now that screams out RELAXATION! The amenities this Condo include are: A Clubhouse, pool, visitor and guest parking with secure gate access. oh, did I mention PET FRIENDLY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have any available units?
4851 Cedar Springs Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have?
Some of 4851 Cedar Springs Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4851 Cedar Springs Road currently offering any rent specials?
4851 Cedar Springs Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4851 Cedar Springs Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4851 Cedar Springs Road is pet friendly.
Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road offer parking?
Yes, 4851 Cedar Springs Road offers parking.
Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4851 Cedar Springs Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have a pool?
Yes, 4851 Cedar Springs Road has a pool.
Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have accessible units?
No, 4851 Cedar Springs Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4851 Cedar Springs Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4851 Cedar Springs Road has units with dishwashers.

