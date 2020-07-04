4851 Cedar Springs Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly yoga

This welcoming condo is in a great location here in the heart of Oaklawn. It is 10 minutes away from Downtown Dallas. This Condo offers updated floors and tile flooring and recent painted frames and new doors. A peaceful patio where you can drink your morning coffee, have a morning yoga or even read a book while listening the stream of water going down the river. Now that screams out RELAXATION! The amenities this Condo include are: A Clubhouse, pool, visitor and guest parking with secure gate access. oh, did I mention PET FRIENDLY!