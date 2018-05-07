4833 Chilton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Fully updated home from floor to ceiling in East Dallas! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2,182 square feet with an open concept. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and has granite countertops, new cabinetry, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is wood-like ceramic tile throughout (no carpet), a large fenced-in yard that the owners maintain, a wood privacy fence, and an oversized screened-in patio. Close to DART, White Rock Lake and an easy commute to Downtown Dallas and Uptown!