Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:19 PM

4833 Chilton Drive

4833 Chilton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4833 Chilton Drive, Dallas, TX 75227
Buckner Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fully updated home from floor to ceiling in East Dallas! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has 2,182 square feet with an open concept. The remodeled eat-in kitchen is open to the family room and has granite countertops, new cabinetry, and a stainless steel appliance package. There is wood-like ceramic tile throughout (no carpet), a large fenced-in yard that the owners maintain, a wood privacy fence, and an oversized screened-in patio. Close to DART, White Rock Lake and an easy commute to Downtown Dallas and Uptown!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4833 Chilton Drive have any available units?
4833 Chilton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4833 Chilton Drive have?
Some of 4833 Chilton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4833 Chilton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4833 Chilton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4833 Chilton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4833 Chilton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4833 Chilton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4833 Chilton Drive offers parking.
Does 4833 Chilton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4833 Chilton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4833 Chilton Drive have a pool?
No, 4833 Chilton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4833 Chilton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4833 Chilton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4833 Chilton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4833 Chilton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

