4829 Coles Manor Pl

Amenities
So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?
You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.
And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.
___________________________________________________________
Unit Amenities
Expansive 10’ ceilings
Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors
Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche
Full size washer and dryer connections
Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Convenient pass-through laundry feature
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash
Under cabinet lighting
Stainless steel Energy Star appliances
Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range
Generous pantries with wood shelving
Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower
Vaulted ceilings
2” stylized wood blinds
Elegant built-in wine rack
Spacious studies with glass doors
Designer mudroom detail
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room
Private balcony
Custom cabinetry with glass front displays
Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting
Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave
Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area
Oversized soaking tub and walk-in-shower
Water efficient plumbing features
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café
Fully-equipped wellness center
Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Business center with PCs and Macs
Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines & free weights
Interactive pool water features with LED lighting
Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping
=================================
