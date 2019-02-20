All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 9 2019

4829 Coles Manor Pl

4829 Coles Manor Place · No Longer Available
Location

4829 Coles Manor Place, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?

You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.

And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.

___________________________________________________________

Unit Amenities

Expansive 10’ ceilings

Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors

Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche
Full size washer and dryer connections

Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Convenient pass-through laundry feature

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash

Under cabinet lighting

Stainless steel Energy Star appliances

Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range

Generous pantries with wood shelving

Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower

Vaulted ceilings

2” stylized wood blinds

Elegant built-in wine rack

Spacious studies with glass doors

Designer mudroom detail

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room

Private balcony

Custom cabinetry with glass front displays

Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave

Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area

Oversized soaking tub and walk-in-shower

Water efficient plumbing features

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café

Fully-equipped wellness center

Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Business center with PCs and Macs

Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines & free weights

Interactive pool water features with LED lighting

Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping

=================================

In the apartment hunt?

Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have any available units?
4829 Coles Manor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have?
Some of 4829 Coles Manor Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4829 Coles Manor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4829 Coles Manor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4829 Coles Manor Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4829 Coles Manor Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4829 Coles Manor Pl offers parking.
Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4829 Coles Manor Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4829 Coles Manor Pl has a pool.
Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have accessible units?
Yes, 4829 Coles Manor Pl has accessible units.
Does 4829 Coles Manor Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4829 Coles Manor Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
