4829 Coles Manor Pl

So you’ve started a cult. Don’t worry. It’s not one of those “take all your money and I-get-to-sleep-with-your-spouse” type cults. Your cult is dedicated to the infinite mystery of delicious tacos. Yes, you’re the leader of a sweet taco-oriented cult. Cool right?



You and your every-growing flock of hungry worshippers seem to think so. But alas, not everyone is on board with your brand of savory salvation. The locals in your town have somehow come to the conclusion that your cult is a danger to society. In their haste, they have rallied around and kicked your cult out of town. No tacos for them. Despite this setback, you’ve been tasked to find your cult a new home. A beautiful home filled with bountiful bacon-y bliss. A land of corn and or flour wrapped opportunity.



And now you’ve found it. This wonderful apartment complex has everything you and your taco-obsessed herd will need. An elegant indoor clubhouse where you hold queso-y sermons. There’s lots of other nice stuff too. Go forth and taco.



Unit Amenities



Expansive 10’ ceilings



Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors



Integrated desk, bookcase, display shelves and display niche

Full size washer and dryer connections



Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



Convenient pass-through laundry feature



Pre-wired intrusion alarm



Granite or quartz countertop with elegant backsplash



Under cabinet lighting



Stainless steel Energy Star appliances



Tall tub dishwasher and front-end control electric range



Generous pantries with wood shelving



Ceramic tile surrounding tub and shower



Vaulted ceilings



2” stylized wood blinds



Elegant built-in wine rack



Spacious studies with glass doors



Designer mudroom detail



Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room



Private balcony



Custom cabinetry with glass front displays



Gourmet preparation island with designer lighting



Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in-microwave



Opulent track lighting in the kitchen and dining area



Oversized soaking tub and walk-in-shower



Water efficient plumbing features



Community Amenities



Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café



Fully-equipped wellness center



Resort-style swimming pool with expansive tanning areas



Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment



Business center with PCs and Macs



Highly specialized Technogym® cardio machines & free weights



Interactive pool water features with LED lighting



Relaxation courtyard with lush landscaping



In the apartment hunt?



Howdy! I’m Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I’m a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I’m super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don’t know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!