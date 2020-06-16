All apartments in Dallas
4818 Cole Ave
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:52 PM

4818 Cole Ave

4818 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4818 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Appointment Only... This beautiful rental is located in the preferred UPTOWN & MIDTOWN DALLAS area, and offers an unmatched variety of features and amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops and appliances. Washer and Dryer. Beautiful floors. Huge walk in Closets and gorgeous upgraded kitchens. You won't want to ever leave! If you're interested, give us a call at (214) 265-8506 ... By Appointment Only. Hurry! ......Won't last long... Make sure to specify whether you are interested in the 1BR or 2BR!! This rental wont last very long, so act now! Rates & availability are subject to change daily due to occupancy rates. No 2nd chance leasing and no vouchers accepted. Appointments are required for tours, so call today! Call and come see us today! We'd love to have your next home be with our incredible property. Legally Required: All info provided is from sources deemed reliable, however its not guaranteed, indicative of past or future pricing, and is for example purposes only along with stk photos. Demand is high and prices change constantly.

(RLNE5150803)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4818 Cole Ave have any available units?
4818 Cole Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4818 Cole Ave have?
Some of 4818 Cole Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4818 Cole Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4818 Cole Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4818 Cole Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4818 Cole Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4818 Cole Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4818 Cole Ave offers parking.
Does 4818 Cole Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4818 Cole Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4818 Cole Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4818 Cole Ave has a pool.
Does 4818 Cole Ave have accessible units?
No, 4818 Cole Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4818 Cole Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4818 Cole Ave has units with dishwashers.

