4818 Cole Ave

Amenities

Appointment Only... This beautiful rental is located in the preferred UPTOWN & MIDTOWN DALLAS area, and offers an unmatched variety of features and amenities to choose from. Gorgeous upgraded countertops and appliances. Washer and Dryer. Beautiful floors. Huge walk in Closets and gorgeous upgraded kitchens. You won't want to ever leave! If you're interested, give us a call at (214) 265-8506 ... By Appointment Only. Hurry! ......Won't last long... Make sure to specify whether you are interested in the 1BR or 2BR!! This rental wont last very long, so act now! Rates & availability are subject to change daily due to occupancy rates. No 2nd chance leasing and no vouchers accepted. Appointments are required for tours, so call today! Call and come see us today! We'd love to have your next home be with our incredible property. Legally Required: All info provided is from sources deemed reliable, however its not guaranteed, indicative of past or future pricing, and is for example purposes only along with stk photos. Demand is high and prices change constantly.



(RLNE5150803)