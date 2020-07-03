4812 Manett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Be the first to live in this NEWLY CONSTRUCTED, modern townhome with state-of-the-art features just steps away from the entertaining Knox Henderson area and coveted Fitzhugh corridor. This sleek, energy-efficient townhome boasts 20 FT ceilings on 2nd floor, skylights, and a dog run. Enjoy the view from the balcony off the master bedroom with sunny bathroom & wrap-around walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and the flex room can be used as an office. Smart home devices; stainless steel appliances; washer & dryer; AND security monitoring for 1 year ARE ALL INCLUDED. Adjoining townhome was rented in preconstruction, so be the 1st resident before it's too late!