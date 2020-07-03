All apartments in Dallas
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

4812 Manett Street

4812 Manett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4812 Manett Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
new construction
pet friendly
DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Be the first to live in this NEWLY CONSTRUCTED, modern townhome with state-of-the-art features just steps away from the entertaining Knox Henderson area and coveted Fitzhugh corridor. This sleek, energy-efficient townhome boasts 20 FT ceilings on 2nd floor, skylights, and a dog run. Enjoy the view from the balcony off the master bedroom with sunny bathroom & wrap-around walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and the flex room can be used as an office. Smart home devices; stainless steel appliances; washer & dryer; AND security monitoring for 1 year ARE ALL INCLUDED. Adjoining townhome was rented in preconstruction, so be the 1st resident before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 Manett Street have any available units?
4812 Manett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 Manett Street have?
Some of 4812 Manett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 Manett Street currently offering any rent specials?
4812 Manett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 Manett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 Manett Street is pet friendly.
Does 4812 Manett Street offer parking?
Yes, 4812 Manett Street offers parking.
Does 4812 Manett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4812 Manett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 Manett Street have a pool?
No, 4812 Manett Street does not have a pool.
Does 4812 Manett Street have accessible units?
No, 4812 Manett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 Manett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4812 Manett Street has units with dishwashers.

