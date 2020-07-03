4812 Manett Street

Amenities
DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! Be the first to live in this NEWLY CONSTRUCTED, modern townhome with state-of-the-art features just steps away from the entertaining Knox Henderson area and coveted Fitzhugh corridor. This sleek, energy-efficient townhome boasts 20 FT ceilings on 2nd floor, skylights, and a dog run. Enjoy the view from the balcony off the master bedroom with sunny bathroom & wrap-around walk-in closet. Additional bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bath and the flex room can be used as an office. Smart home devices; stainless steel appliances; washer & dryer; AND security monitoring for 1 year ARE ALL INCLUDED. Adjoining townhome was rented in preconstruction, so be the 1st resident before it's too late!