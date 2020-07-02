All apartments in Dallas
4811 Worth St.

4811 Worth St · No Longer Available
Location

4811 Worth St, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Charming, Greek Revival Architecture style, located in a historic distsrict
2 bedroom/1 bathroom. Bath access is only through one bedroom.
Hardwood floors, skylight, modern/antique ceiling fixtures and lighting.
Beautifully decorated in an artsy, eclectic style
1.5 Lot with mature trees, deck (no pets)
No smoking.
Two minutes east of downtown Dallas
Near the bus DART line
Near Baylor Hospital and Texas A&M College of Dentistry
Near Carroll and Gaston Ave but not exactly
Five minutes from Deep Ellum, Greenville Ave., White Rock Lake

Short and long stays welcome.
Minimum is one week or $875.
Month rate is $1850 or best offer.
Inclusion of utilities depend on the offer or $100 utility allowance
Deposit and clean fee required.
Includes wifi and cable.
Driveway parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4811 Worth St. have any available units?
4811 Worth St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4811 Worth St. have?
Some of 4811 Worth St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4811 Worth St. currently offering any rent specials?
4811 Worth St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4811 Worth St. pet-friendly?
No, 4811 Worth St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4811 Worth St. offer parking?
Yes, 4811 Worth St. offers parking.
Does 4811 Worth St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4811 Worth St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4811 Worth St. have a pool?
No, 4811 Worth St. does not have a pool.
Does 4811 Worth St. have accessible units?
No, 4811 Worth St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4811 Worth St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4811 Worth St. does not have units with dishwashers.

