4811 Worth St.

Amenities
Charming, Greek Revival Architecture style, located in a historic distsrict
2 bedroom/1 bathroom. Bath access is only through one bedroom.
Hardwood floors, skylight, modern/antique ceiling fixtures and lighting.
Beautifully decorated in an artsy, eclectic style
1.5 Lot with mature trees, deck (no pets)
No smoking.
Two minutes east of downtown Dallas
Near the bus DART line
Near Baylor Hospital and Texas A&M College of Dentistry
Near Carroll and Gaston Ave but not exactly
Five minutes from Deep Ellum, Greenville Ave., White Rock Lake
Short and long stays welcome.
Minimum is one week or $875.
Month rate is $1850 or best offer.
Inclusion of utilities depend on the offer or $100 utility allowance
Deposit and clean fee required.
Includes wifi and cable.
Driveway parking.