4804 Junius St

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Light and Bright in Historic Area! - Property Id: 152434



Duplex in Peaks Historic District. Hardwoods throughout. Appliances provided. Centrally located just minutes from Baylor Hospital, Downtown, Uptown, Deep Elum, Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, White Rock Lake, The Arboretum, State Fair Grounds, Cotton Bowl and more! Both bedrooms are upstairs. 2nd bedroom has balcony. One large full bath upstairs with plenty of closet space and one full bath downstairs. Kitchen updated. Gated parking and plenty of rear parking behind the building.

