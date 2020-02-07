All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:35 AM

4804 Junius St

4804 Junius Street · No Longer Available
Location

4804 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Light and Bright in Historic Area! - Property Id: 152434

Duplex in Peaks Historic District. Hardwoods throughout. Appliances provided. Centrally located just minutes from Baylor Hospital, Downtown, Uptown, Deep Elum, Knox-Henderson, Lower Greenville, White Rock Lake, The Arboretum, State Fair Grounds, Cotton Bowl and more! Both bedrooms are upstairs. 2nd bedroom has balcony. One large full bath upstairs with plenty of closet space and one full bath downstairs. Kitchen updated. Gated parking and plenty of rear parking behind the building.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/152434
Property Id 152434

(RLNE5703858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4804 Junius St have any available units?
4804 Junius St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4804 Junius St have?
Some of 4804 Junius St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4804 Junius St currently offering any rent specials?
4804 Junius St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4804 Junius St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4804 Junius St is pet friendly.
Does 4804 Junius St offer parking?
Yes, 4804 Junius St offers parking.
Does 4804 Junius St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4804 Junius St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4804 Junius St have a pool?
No, 4804 Junius St does not have a pool.
Does 4804 Junius St have accessible units?
No, 4804 Junius St does not have accessible units.
Does 4804 Junius St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4804 Junius St has units with dishwashers.

