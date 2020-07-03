All apartments in Dallas
4802 Sycamore Street

4802 Sycamore St · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Sycamore St, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated duplex. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, solid surface countertops, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections. It is a clean and ready to move in residence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Sycamore Street have any available units?
4802 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 4802 Sycamore Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4802 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 4802 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 4802 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4802 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 4802 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 4802 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.

