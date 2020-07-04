All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:52 AM

4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N

4777 Cedar Springs Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4777 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful, modern 1 bedroom condo in Uptown Dallas - Stunning 1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of Dallas, minutes away from major Hwys, North Park Mall, Design District, Medical District, and much more. Condo comes with great updates such a wood flooring throughout first level, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer. The living and dining area are nice and bright, with half bath on first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite. Parking Garage with assigned parking space. Community pool.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4813049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have any available units?
4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have?
Some of 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N currently offering any rent specials?
4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N pet-friendly?
No, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N offer parking?
Yes, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N offers parking.
Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have a pool?
Yes, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N has a pool.
Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have accessible units?
No, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N does not have accessible units.
Does 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Gleneagles Apartment Homes
4909 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Camden Design District
1551 Oak Lawn Ave
Dallas, TX 75207
Manchester State Thomas Brownstones
3010 State St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Mariposa Villas
1531 Duncanville Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Dylan
4533 Cedar Springs
Dallas, TX 75219
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University