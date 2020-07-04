4777 Cedar Spring Rd #5N

Amenities

hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful, modern 1 bedroom condo in Uptown Dallas - Stunning 1 bedroom condo for rent in the heart of Dallas, minutes away from major Hwys, North Park Mall, Design District, Medical District, and much more. Condo comes with great updates such a wood flooring throughout first level, spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer. The living and dining area are nice and bright, with half bath on first floor. Upstairs you will find the master suite. Parking Garage with assigned parking space. Community pool.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4813049)