All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4748 Old Bent Tree Lane
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:11 PM

4748 Old Bent Tree Lane

4748 Old Bent Tree Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4748 Old Bent Tree Lane, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Outstanding updated first floor condo with all bells and whistles - New Carpet & Pad, Travertine marble flooring, updated tile bath and flooring, extensive trim and crown moulding, all appliances (Frig Icemaker, Washer, Dryer & Microwave, too.) Gated Community. Reserved, Covered space. Pool & Spa. Great Patio view of Fountain, Rose Garden and Koi Pond. Tollway-Frankford locale in far north Dallas. Well-located near 190 - complete access to DFW Metroplex community. Owner is a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker 0364033. Tenants pays for electric; Owner pays water billing and HOA dues.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have any available units?
4748 Old Bent Tree Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have?
Some of 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4748 Old Bent Tree Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane offer parking?
No, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane has a pool.
Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have accessible units?
No, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4748 Old Bent Tree Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Lake Highlands
6808 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Regis Square
1355 N Jim Miller Rd
Dallas, TX 75217
The Monroe
5051 Lahoma St
Dallas, TX 75235
Pinnacle Ridge
1310 N Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Moda
1855 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Village Corners East
6312 Shady Brook
Dallas, TX 75206
SKYE at Turtle Creek
2217 Ivan St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University