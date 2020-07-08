4748 Old Bent Tree Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Outstanding updated first floor condo with all bells and whistles - New Carpet & Pad, Travertine marble flooring, updated tile bath and flooring, extensive trim and crown moulding, all appliances (Frig Icemaker, Washer, Dryer & Microwave, too.) Gated Community. Reserved, Covered space. Pool & Spa. Great Patio view of Fountain, Rose Garden and Koi Pond. Tollway-Frankford locale in far north Dallas. Well-located near 190 - complete access to DFW Metroplex community. Owner is a licensed Texas Real Estate Broker 0364033. Tenants pays for electric; Owner pays water billing and HOA dues.