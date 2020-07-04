4740 Bradford Drive

Amenities

RARE FIND! Amazing, elegant: 2 BR-1 BA corner unit in the desirable Montebella Condos! Beautiful original restored hardwoods invite you inside this hard to find condo. Complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, his and her closets. This end unit features a PRIVATE fenced in patio, security gate entrance, pool, pet stations throughout complex and a reserved parking spot. Close to shopping, restaurants & Downtown- Come take a look today before its gone!



The following come with the unit if desired- Wall mounted Vizio 70 inch TV, curtains, washer and dryer, Fridge, Outdoor patio furniture and grill!