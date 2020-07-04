All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4740 Bradford Drive

4740 Bradford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4740 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RARE FIND! Amazing, elegant: 2 BR-1 BA corner unit in the desirable Montebella Condos! Beautiful original restored hardwoods invite you inside this hard to find condo. Complete with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, his and her closets. This end unit features a PRIVATE fenced in patio, security gate entrance, pool, pet stations throughout complex and a reserved parking spot. Close to shopping, restaurants & Downtown- Come take a look today before its gone!

The following come with the unit if desired- Wall mounted Vizio 70 inch TV, curtains, washer and dryer, Fridge, Outdoor patio furniture and grill!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4740 Bradford Drive have any available units?
4740 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4740 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 4740 Bradford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4740 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4740 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4740 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4740 Bradford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4740 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4740 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 4740 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4740 Bradford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4740 Bradford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4740 Bradford Drive has a pool.
Does 4740 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4740 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4740 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4740 Bradford Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

