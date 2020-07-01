All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4728 Bradford Drive
4728 Bradford Drive

Location

4728 Bradford Drive, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful end unit condo close to pool and parking! Two generous bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bathroom. The condo features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated cabinetry and stone flooring. Bathroom has been updated with granite counter and tiled shower tub surround. The condo includes a private patio off the kitchen with a stamped concrete finish. Great location with easy access to freeways, downtown and the medical district. Loads of dining and shopping options nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4728 Bradford Drive have any available units?
4728 Bradford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4728 Bradford Drive have?
Some of 4728 Bradford Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4728 Bradford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4728 Bradford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4728 Bradford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4728 Bradford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4728 Bradford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4728 Bradford Drive offers parking.
Does 4728 Bradford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4728 Bradford Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4728 Bradford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4728 Bradford Drive has a pool.
Does 4728 Bradford Drive have accessible units?
No, 4728 Bradford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4728 Bradford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4728 Bradford Drive has units with dishwashers.

