4728 Bradford Drive

Beautiful end unit condo close to pool and parking! Two generous bedrooms with ample closet space and an updated full bathroom. The condo features beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living room and bedrooms. The upgraded kitchen includes granite counter tops, stainless appliances, updated cabinetry and stone flooring. Bathroom has been updated with granite counter and tiled shower tub surround. The condo includes a private patio off the kitchen with a stamped concrete finish. Great location with easy access to freeways, downtown and the medical district. Loads of dining and shopping options nearby.