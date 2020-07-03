All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4721 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4721 Belmont Avenue
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:38 AM

4721 Belmont Avenue

4721 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4721 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
new construction
parking
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Modern new construction in prime East Village location.Scandinavian inspired design with high-end designer finishes including museum finished walls,incredible hardwood floors,& LED lighting.Open concept layout perfect for entertaining inside and out w expansive sliding doors open to a private artificial turfed backyard,covered patio, & 8 ft privacy fence.Kitchen ftrs contemporary custom cabinetry,Bosch gas cooking,french door fridge, & sleek quartz waterfall island.Enjoy tree top views from the master ste knocked out w floating dbl vanity,huge walk-in shower, modern free standing tub, & lrg walk-in closet.The second master ste will not disappoint with attached bath & walk-in closet. Plus rare separate study!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4721 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
4721 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4721 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 4721 Belmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4721 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4721 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4721 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4721 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4721 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4721 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4721 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4721 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4721 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4721 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4721 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4721 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4721 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4721 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Verandah Flats
7130 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Everton at Bellmar
10588 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bahama Glen Apartments
2540 Bahama Dr
Dallas, TX 75211
One Oak Grove
3411 Oak Grove Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Edge
3939 Rosemeade Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Aberdeen at Bellmar
10843 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75230

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University