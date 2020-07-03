4721 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking new construction

Modern new construction in prime East Village location.Scandinavian inspired design with high-end designer finishes including museum finished walls,incredible hardwood floors,& LED lighting.Open concept layout perfect for entertaining inside and out w expansive sliding doors open to a private artificial turfed backyard,covered patio, & 8 ft privacy fence.Kitchen ftrs contemporary custom cabinetry,Bosch gas cooking,french door fridge, & sleek quartz waterfall island.Enjoy tree top views from the master ste knocked out w floating dbl vanity,huge walk-in shower, modern free standing tub, & lrg walk-in closet.The second master ste will not disappoint with attached bath & walk-in closet. Plus rare separate study!