All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4715 Belmont Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4715 Belmont Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4715 Belmont Avenue

4715 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4715 Belmont Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
New construction high end contemporary attached single family home. High ceilings, natural light. Stained concrete floors and hardwoods. Quartz counters through out home. Lg waterfall island provides addtl dining space. Stainless appl incl refrigerator, gas cook top,oven, microwave, dw. Lg walk in pantry with dry bar. Enjoy the private green space with 8 ft fence and covered patio fireplace. 2nd floor reveals master ensuite with soaking tub and shower in wet space. Triple hung walk in closet in master and second bedrm. Secondary bath with dual sinks and large shower with designer hardware. Washer Dryer furnished in separate utility.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
4715 Belmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 4715 Belmont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4715 Belmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4715 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4715 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4715 Belmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 4715 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4715 Belmont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4715 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4715 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4715 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4715 Belmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Courts at Preston Oaks
5400 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Upper E
6127 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Scotch Creek
3211 Scotch Creek Rd
Dallas, TX 75019
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Novel Deep Ellum
2900 Canton Street
Dallas, TX 75226

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University