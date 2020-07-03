4715 Belmont Avenue

Amenities

New construction high end contemporary attached single family home. High ceilings, natural light. Stained concrete floors and hardwoods. Quartz counters through out home. Lg waterfall island provides addtl dining space. Stainless appl incl refrigerator, gas cook top,oven, microwave, dw. Lg walk in pantry with dry bar. Enjoy the private green space with 8 ft fence and covered patio fireplace. 2nd floor reveals master ensuite with soaking tub and shower in wet space. Triple hung walk in closet in master and second bedrm. Secondary bath with dual sinks and large shower with designer hardware. Washer Dryer furnished in separate utility.