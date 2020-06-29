4668 Amesbury Dr

Amenities

Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication.



Interior Luxuries



Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors



Integrated desk, bookcase, display niche and buffet



Full size washer and dryer connections



Spacious study with glass doors



Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving



Private balcony



Granite or Quartz countertop with elegant backsplash



Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer



Glass front cabinet displays



Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting



Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave



Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining area



Oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower



Expansive 9', 10’, 11’ and 12’ ceilings



2" stylized wood blinds



Elegant built-in wine rack



Convenient pass-through laundry feature



Pre-wired intrusion alarm



Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room



Private yard



Undermount stainless sink



Custom maple cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets



Under cabinet lighting



Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances



Tall tub dishwasher and electric range



Generous pantries with wood shelving



5 floor parking garage at Teak at The Branch



Community Luxuries



Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café



Business center with PCs and Macs



Highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines



Resort-style swimming pools with expansive tanning areas



Outdoor fire pit with entertaining space



Private one and two car garages



Elevators



Dog wash stations



Rentable storage units



Rooftop lounge with foosball table



Serving bar and TV gallery in entertainment lounge



Access to the Katy Trail



Free weights and individual strength training machines



Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment



Community pet parks



Controlled access



Located near White Rock Lake



24/7 package locker system



Apartment Butler - mobile-first concierge



Resident lounge with pool table, poker table and TV area



