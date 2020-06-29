4668 Amesbury Dr

Amenities
Interior Luxuries
Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors
Integrated desk, bookcase, display niche and buffet
Full size washer and dryer connections
Spacious study with glass doors
Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving
Private balcony
Granite or Quartz countertop with elegant backsplash
Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer
Glass front cabinet displays
Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting
Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave
Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining area
Oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower
Expansive 9', 10’, 11’ and 12’ ceilings
2" stylized wood blinds
Elegant built-in wine rack
Convenient pass-through laundry feature
Pre-wired intrusion alarm
Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room
Private yard
Undermount stainless sink
Custom maple cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets
Under cabinet lighting
Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances
Tall tub dishwasher and electric range
Generous pantries with wood shelving
5 floor parking garage at Teak at The Branch
Community Luxuries
Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café
Business center with PCs and Macs
Highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines
Resort-style swimming pools with expansive tanning areas
Outdoor fire pit with entertaining space
Private one and two car garages
Elevators
Dog wash stations
Rentable storage units
Rooftop lounge with foosball table
Serving bar and TV gallery in entertainment lounge
Access to the Katy Trail
Free weights and individual strength training machines
Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment
Community pet parks
Controlled access
Located near White Rock Lake
24/7 package locker system
Apartment Butler - mobile-first concierge
Resident lounge with pool table, poker table and TV area
