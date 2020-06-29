All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4668 Amesbury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4668 Amesbury Dr
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:52 PM

4668 Amesbury Dr

4668 Amesbury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4668 Amesbury Drive, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you’ll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they’ve found out that you’ve “made it”. I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.

___________________________________________________________

Interior Luxuries

Authentic hand-scraped hardwood floors

Integrated desk, bookcase, display niche and buffet

Full size washer and dryer connections

Spacious study with glass doors

Extravagant walk-in closets with custom wood shelving

Private balcony

Granite or Quartz countertop with elegant backsplash

Contemporary kitchen faucet with retractable wand sprayer

Glass front cabinet displays

Gourmet preparation island with pendant lighting

Side-by-side refrigerator and built-in microwave

Opulent track lighting in kitchen and dining area

Oversized soaking tub and walk-in shower

Expansive 9', 10’, 11’ and 12’ ceilings

2" stylized wood blinds

Elegant built-in wine rack

Convenient pass-through laundry feature

Pre-wired intrusion alarm

Ceiling fans with lighting in bedrooms and living room

Private yard

Undermount stainless sink

Custom maple cabinetry with 42" upper cabinets

Under cabinet lighting

Stainless steel, Energy Star appliances

Tall tub dishwasher and electric range

Generous pantries with wood shelving

5 floor parking garage at Teak at The Branch

___________________________________________________________

Community Luxuries

Elaborate entertainment lounge with Wi-Fi café

Business center with PCs and Macs

Highly-specialized Technogym cardio machines

Resort-style swimming pools with expansive tanning areas

Outdoor fire pit with entertaining space

Private one and two car garages

Elevators

Dog wash stations

Rentable storage units

Rooftop lounge with foosball table

Serving bar and TV gallery in entertainment lounge

Access to the Katy Trail

Free weights and individual strength training machines

Grilling areas with premium outdoor cooking equipment

Community pet parks

Controlled access

Located near White Rock Lake

24/7 package locker system

Apartment Butler - mobile-first concierge

Resident lounge with pool table, poker table and TV area

______________________________

Looking for a new apartment?

Hey! I’m Sagai with Taco Street Locating. I’m part of a magical band of taco enthusiasts with an apartment locating problem. Basically, I’m in the business of helping people like you find your perfect apartment. I have a totally streamlined process of making your apartment hunting journey as easy as possible. Plus I’m free to work with!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Amesbury Dr have any available units?
4668 Amesbury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 Amesbury Dr have?
Some of 4668 Amesbury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Amesbury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Amesbury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Amesbury Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4668 Amesbury Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4668 Amesbury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4668 Amesbury Dr offers parking.
Does 4668 Amesbury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Amesbury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Amesbury Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4668 Amesbury Dr has a pool.
Does 4668 Amesbury Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 4668 Amesbury Dr has accessible units.
Does 4668 Amesbury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 Amesbury Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Families 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Tenison at White Rock
7440 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
St James
2820 McKinnon St
Dallas, TX 75201
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Lakewood on the Trail
101 N Brookside Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
Holiday Hills II
811 N. Plymouth Road
Dallas, TX 75211
Post Worthington
2808 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University