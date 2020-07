Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

COMPLEX IS NOT FHA APPROVED! WILL GO VA, CONVENTIONAL AND CASH ONLY. MOVE-IN READY! Perfect Condo and location for new owner to enjoy for years to come. Newly updated and remodeled to provide open area living. Granite countertops, recessed lighting, new carpet, fresh paint, updated fixtures, lots of storage and appliances included! Buyer will also enjoy the private patio area and community pool. Hurry to see this awesome unit located close to AAFES with easy access to major highways.