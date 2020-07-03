Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:18 PM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR
4630 Country Creek Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4630 Country Creek Drive, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Location....Location....Location...Section 8 -
(RLNE5487817)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have any available units?
4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR currently offering any rent specials?
4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR pet-friendly?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR offer parking?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not offer parking.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have a pool?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not have a pool.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have accessible units?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not have accessible units.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4630 Country Creek - 4630 Country Creek #1214-RR does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4804 Haverwood
4804 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
5225 Maple Avenue
5225 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Cross Creek
6033 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
The Trousdale
3328 Cedarplaza Ln
Dallas, TX 75219
Fairways at Prestonwood
5769 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Camden Victory Park
2787 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University