Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:02 PM

4625 Cole Avenue

4625 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4625 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This townhome offers an outstanding location in one of Dallas's most desirable neighborhoods. It is extremely walkable to everything Knox-Henderson has to offer, and is only a few minutes away from McKinney Ave. With Katy Trail and Knox Park Village so close, what more could you ask for? This premier location provides easy access to some of the city’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.

In addition to the spacious layout of this floorplan, this townhome also offers a private 2 car garage, an additional covered parking space, Washer and Dryer included no extra cost, and a private yard perfect for your fur babies!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4625 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4625 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4625 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4625 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4625 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4625 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4625 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4625 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4625 Cole Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4625 Cole Avenue offers parking.
Does 4625 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4625 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4625 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4625 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4625 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4625 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4625 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4625 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

