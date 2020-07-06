4625 Cole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave

This townhome offers an outstanding location in one of Dallas's most desirable neighborhoods. It is extremely walkable to everything Knox-Henderson has to offer, and is only a few minutes away from McKinney Ave. With Katy Trail and Knox Park Village so close, what more could you ask for? This premier location provides easy access to some of the city’s best shopping, dining and entertainment.



In addition to the spacious layout of this floorplan, this townhome also offers a private 2 car garage, an additional covered parking space, Washer and Dryer included no extra cost, and a private yard perfect for your fur babies!