Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction garage fire pit

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking new construction pet friendly

Amazing new construction for lease! Contemporary 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo-townhome in the heart of East Village. Luxury 2-car attached garage, fenced yard, high ceilings & tons of natural light. This gated community includes an outdoor fire pit and guest parking. Full-size washer, dryer and refrigerator are provided. Water-trash-sewer included in rent. Short term leases are also available, pricing varies with lease terms. Pets welcome! Available now!