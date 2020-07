Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage guest parking microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

Modern new construction condo in booming East Village. Fresh finishes, high ceilings and designer lighting. Gated

community with attached two car garage and extra guest parking behind gate. End unit in the back with tons of privacy and natural light. Water, trash and sewer are included in rent.