Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Private little oasis in the heart of Oak Lawn! Corner unit with deck overlooking the Dallas skyline, floor to ceiling windows, fireplace and study. Updated appliances with gas stove, Italian Cesarstone counters and wood floors, master bedroom on the top floor with separate vanities and big walk-in closet. Modern, spacious and inviting, this beauty is ready to welcome you home.