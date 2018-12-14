All apartments in Dallas
4609 Steel St.

4609 Steel St · No Longer Available
Location

4609 Steel St, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
Modern 3-Story Townhome with 4th floor Rooftop Deck. 1st floor guest suite or office, concrete floors, sliding doors out to private backyard. Wide open 2nd level entertainment: Kitchen-Living-Dining-Balcony. Gas Cooking. Stainless steel appliances. Rich hardwood flooring. Oversized windows. Quartz counters in kitchen & baths. 3rd floor features master suite with 2 walk in closets, luxurious bath with dual sinks, dual shower heads, & large soaker tub. 3rd bedroom also includes full bath with oversized shower. Third floor guest ensuite with walk in closet as well. Huge rooftop deck for more outdoor entertaining. Gated community located in the Medical District, near Downtown, Uptown, Love Field, Tollway etc.

$50.00 App fee per adult 18 or over
$235.00 Admin Fee
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per Pet/ 2 Pet Max Small Breed Only

Amenities: Microwave, Gas Cooktop, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Oven

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 Steel St. have any available units?
4609 Steel St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 Steel St. have?
Some of 4609 Steel St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 Steel St. currently offering any rent specials?
4609 Steel St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 Steel St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4609 Steel St. is pet friendly.
Does 4609 Steel St. offer parking?
No, 4609 Steel St. does not offer parking.
Does 4609 Steel St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4609 Steel St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 Steel St. have a pool?
No, 4609 Steel St. does not have a pool.
Does 4609 Steel St. have accessible units?
No, 4609 Steel St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 Steel St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 Steel St. has units with dishwashers.

