4608 Victor St 1

Unit 1 Available 04/15/20 Large 1/1 with Shared Yard - Property Id: 224505
Showing this weekend and Monday by appointment only. Ready for move in Mid April! Prospective tenants who fill out the pre-screener get first priority.
Large 850 sqft 1/1 with large shared yard at small 5 unit property in Junius Heights. Minutes from downtown, Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Super easy access to I-30 and US-75.
Perfect for dogs! Right across the street from Buckner Park.
Living room is 15' x 13' and leads into a 9' x 12' dining room. Gas stove in kitchen.
There is a separate 9' x 10' room that can be used as a study, home office or studio space
Full bath is in the hallway and there is a full laundry room that has enough room for extra storage.
Bedroom is 12' x 15' and can easily fit King bed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224505
Property Id 224505
(RLNE5558561)