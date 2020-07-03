4608 Victor St 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Unit 1 Available 04/15/20 Large 1/1 with Shared Yard - Property Id: 224505



Showing this weekend and Monday by appointment only. Ready for move in Mid April! Prospective tenants who fill out the pre-screener get first priority.



Large 850 sqft 1/1 with large shared yard at small 5 unit property in Junius Heights. Minutes from downtown, Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Super easy access to I-30 and US-75.



Perfect for dogs! Right across the street from Buckner Park.



Living room is 15' x 13' and leads into a 9' x 12' dining room. Gas stove in kitchen.



There is a separate 9' x 10' room that can be used as a study, home office or studio space



Full bath is in the hallway and there is a full laundry room that has enough room for extra storage.



Bedroom is 12' x 15' and can easily fit King bed.

