4608 Victor St 1
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:19 AM

4608 Victor St 1

4608 Victor Street · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Unit 1 Available 04/15/20 Large 1/1 with Shared Yard - Property Id: 224505

Showing this weekend and Monday by appointment only. Ready for move in Mid April! Prospective tenants who fill out the pre-screener get first priority.

Large 850 sqft 1/1 with large shared yard at small 5 unit property in Junius Heights. Minutes from downtown, Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville and Knox Henderson. Super easy access to I-30 and US-75.

Perfect for dogs! Right across the street from Buckner Park.

Living room is 15' x 13' and leads into a 9' x 12' dining room. Gas stove in kitchen.

There is a separate 9' x 10' room that can be used as a study, home office or studio space

Full bath is in the hallway and there is a full laundry room that has enough room for extra storage.

Bedroom is 12' x 15' and can easily fit King bed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/224505
Property Id 224505

(RLNE5558561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Victor St 1 have any available units?
4608 Victor St 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Victor St 1 have?
Some of 4608 Victor St 1's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Victor St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Victor St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Victor St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4608 Victor St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4608 Victor St 1 offer parking?
No, 4608 Victor St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4608 Victor St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Victor St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Victor St 1 have a pool?
No, 4608 Victor St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Victor St 1 have accessible units?
No, 4608 Victor St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Victor St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Victor St 1 has units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

