4601 Ross Ave

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access trash valet

About me!

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.







I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.



Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Countertops



Stainless Steel Appliances



Subway Tile Backsplash



Built-in Wine Rack



Modern Mudrooms



Salto Keyless Fob Access System



9.5 to 12 Foot Ceilings



LED Dimmable Lighting Package



Custom elfa Closet Systems



USB Outlets



Walk-In Closets



In-Unit Washer/Dryers



Hardwood-inspired Luxury Vinyl



Designer Carpet



Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms



Soaking Tubs



Glass-enclosed Shower



Double Vanity Sink



Symmons Plumbing Finishes



Stainless Steel Framed Mirrors



Linen Cabinet or Closet



Private Balcony



Community Amenities



State-of-the-Art Fitness Center



Healthy Vending Juice Bar Theme



Interactive Fitness Studio with Fitness On Demand and Peloton Bikes



Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi



Java bar



Parcel Pending Package Lockers



The Station: 4th Floor Terrace Deck and Resident Lounge with Wetbar



The Depot: 4th Floor Club Room



Resort-style Swimming Pool with Clubhouse and Outdoor TV Lounge



Outdoor fireplace and seating area



Poolside BBQ Grills



Pet Friendly with Evolution Premier Self Service Dog Wash



Bike Storage and Repair Area



Private Tuck Under Garages Available



Adjacent to Downtown Carrollton DART Station



Easy Access to Regional Trail System



Within Walking Distance to Historic Downtown Carrollton



Easy Access to I-35



Personal Storage Units Available



24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service



Monthly Resident Events



On-Site Management



Valet Trash



Short Term Lease







