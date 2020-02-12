All apartments in Dallas
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4601 Ross Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 2:00 PM

4601 Ross Ave

4601 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4601 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
trash valet
About me!
==============================

Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have. 

 

I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures. 

Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Subway Tile Backsplash

Built-in Wine Rack

Modern Mudrooms

Salto Keyless Fob Access System

9.5 to 12 Foot Ceilings

LED Dimmable Lighting Package

Custom elfa Closet Systems

USB Outlets

Walk-In Closets

In-Unit Washer/Dryers

Hardwood-inspired Luxury Vinyl

Designer Carpet

Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms

Soaking Tubs

Glass-enclosed Shower

Double Vanity Sink

Symmons Plumbing Finishes

Stainless Steel Framed Mirrors

Linen Cabinet or Closet

Private Balcony

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center

Healthy Vending Juice Bar Theme

Interactive Fitness Studio with Fitness On Demand and Peloton Bikes

Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi

Java bar

Parcel Pending Package Lockers

The Station: 4th Floor Terrace Deck and Resident Lounge with Wetbar

The Depot: 4th Floor Club Room

Resort-style Swimming Pool with Clubhouse and Outdoor TV Lounge

Outdoor fireplace and seating area

Poolside BBQ Grills

Pet Friendly with Evolution Premier Self Service Dog Wash

Bike Storage and Repair Area

Private Tuck Under Garages Available

Adjacent to Downtown Carrollton DART Station

Easy Access to Regional Trail System

Within Walking Distance to Historic Downtown Carrollton

Easy Access to I-35

Personal Storage Units Available

24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service

Monthly Resident Events

On-Site Management

Valet Trash

Short Term Lease

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4601 Ross Ave have any available units?
4601 Ross Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4601 Ross Ave have?
Some of 4601 Ross Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4601 Ross Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4601 Ross Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4601 Ross Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4601 Ross Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4601 Ross Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4601 Ross Ave offers parking.
Does 4601 Ross Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4601 Ross Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4601 Ross Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4601 Ross Ave has a pool.
Does 4601 Ross Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 4601 Ross Ave has accessible units.
Does 4601 Ross Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4601 Ross Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

