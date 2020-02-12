4601 Ross Ave

Amenities
About me!
Hello my wonderful apartment seeking internet friend! I'm Sagai Tystad. I'm a world traveling, funky food eating Dallas girl who specializes in helping people find apartments. I have an entire business process designed to take all the stress out of finding apartments. Plus, I'm totally free to work with. I would love to help you fall in love with Dallas as much as I have.
I see you're not used to this whole celebrity thing. Things have changed since you moved into your new luxury boutique Dallas apartment home. People stop you on the streets to take pictures. Your instagram account has ballooned to tens of thousands of highly engaged followers who like the s*#& out of your breakfast taco pictures.
Fortunately, all this new found fame and adoration has not gotten to your head. You're still the same person you were before you won the super amazing apartment lottery. But it's ok to bask in the glory of your apartment related decision making. You earned it.
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Subway Tile Backsplash
Built-in Wine Rack
Modern Mudrooms
Salto Keyless Fob Access System
9.5 to 12 Foot Ceilings
LED Dimmable Lighting Package
Custom elfa Closet Systems
USB Outlets
Walk-In Closets
In-Unit Washer/Dryers
Hardwood-inspired Luxury Vinyl
Designer Carpet
Ceiling Fans in Living Rooms and Bedrooms
Soaking Tubs
Glass-enclosed Shower
Double Vanity Sink
Symmons Plumbing Finishes
Stainless Steel Framed Mirrors
Linen Cabinet or Closet
Private Balcony
Community Amenities
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center
Healthy Vending Juice Bar Theme
Interactive Fitness Studio with Fitness On Demand and Peloton Bikes
Tech Lounge with Wi-Fi
Java bar
Parcel Pending Package Lockers
The Station: 4th Floor Terrace Deck and Resident Lounge with Wetbar
The Depot: 4th Floor Club Room
Resort-style Swimming Pool with Clubhouse and Outdoor TV Lounge
Outdoor fireplace and seating area
Poolside BBQ Grills
Pet Friendly with Evolution Premier Self Service Dog Wash
Bike Storage and Repair Area
Private Tuck Under Garages Available
Adjacent to Downtown Carrollton DART Station
Easy Access to Regional Trail System
Within Walking Distance to Historic Downtown Carrollton
Easy Access to I-35
Personal Storage Units Available
24-Hour Emergency Maintenance Service
Monthly Resident Events
On-Site Management
Valet Trash
Short Term Lease