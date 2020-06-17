All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4524 Las Haciendas Drive

4524 Las Haciendas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Las Haciendas Drive, Dallas, TX 75211

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly Updated, Stove, Dishwasher, and much, much, more!!! There is a $40 app fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living on the property. See supplements for application & submit with copy of DL and paycheck stubs for each adult. Applications will be processed immediately upon receipt of application fees. All information contained herein deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.Tenant to verify all information including schools & dimensions. This home will be ready for move in on Jan. 15, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have any available units?
4524 Las Haciendas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have?
Some of 4524 Las Haciendas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Las Haciendas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Las Haciendas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Las Haciendas Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive offer parking?
No, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have a pool?
No, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Las Haciendas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 Las Haciendas Drive has units with dishwashers.

