4515 Cowan Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage pool microwave

4034 sq ft new construction 4 bed 4 bath 2 living area Contemporary offers functional living spaces. 1st floor yard facing master suite with 20 x 10 master bath and 16.5 x 10 closet. Ideal first floor 18 x 12 front study, 21 x 20 rear yard facing living area opens to the 31 x 13 island kitchen-dining room, 21 x 10 two story iron-wood staircase foyer with wine bar. The L shaped design enables a 36‘x 35‘pool sized yard. See under construction 2nd floor modifications for a private walled in 17 x 15.5 second floor living area, an additional 4th bedroom and in suite full bath and separate 13 x 11 flex space-study. The SOLO Inwood Park location is nearby to Inwood Village & Lovers Lane shopping and restaurants.