Last updated May 17 2020 at 1:25 AM

4515 Cowan Avenue

4515 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4515 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
4034 sq ft new construction 4 bed 4 bath 2 living area Contemporary offers functional living spaces. 1st floor yard facing master suite with 20 x 10 master bath and 16.5 x 10 closet. Ideal first floor 18 x 12 front study, 21 x 20 rear yard facing living area opens to the 31 x 13 island kitchen-dining room, 21 x 10 two story iron-wood staircase foyer with wine bar. The L shaped design enables a 36‘x 35‘pool sized yard. See under construction 2nd floor modifications for a private walled in 17 x 15.5 second floor living area, an additional 4th bedroom and in suite full bath and separate 13 x 11 flex space-study. The SOLO Inwood Park location is nearby to Inwood Village & Lovers Lane shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4515 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4515 Cowan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4515 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4515 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4515 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4515 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4515 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4515 Cowan Avenue has a pool.
Does 4515 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4515 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

