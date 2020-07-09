All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4507 Worth Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4507 Worth Street
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:52 AM

4507 Worth Street

4507 Worth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4507 Worth Street, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
Great Location!! Ground-floor unit only minutes from Baylor, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, West Village, and the Downtown Arts District. Recently updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a four-plex community with original wood floors throughout. Be one of the first to enjoy these fabulous new upgrades: Quartz countertops made to look like Carrara Marble, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and energy efficient HVAC. Directly across from the recently enhanced Buckner Park with walking trails and new tennis and basketball courts. Washer & Dryer Connections in unit. Written app and $40 app fee required. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4507 Worth Street have any available units?
4507 Worth Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4507 Worth Street have?
Some of 4507 Worth Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4507 Worth Street currently offering any rent specials?
4507 Worth Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4507 Worth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4507 Worth Street is pet friendly.
Does 4507 Worth Street offer parking?
No, 4507 Worth Street does not offer parking.
Does 4507 Worth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4507 Worth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4507 Worth Street have a pool?
No, 4507 Worth Street does not have a pool.
Does 4507 Worth Street have accessible units?
No, 4507 Worth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4507 Worth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4507 Worth Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Maple Station
5522 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Agave Azul on Boulder
3130 Springwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75233
Village Hill
5787 Caruth Haven Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Versailles
4900 Pear Ridge Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
The Vista
2345 N Houston St
Dallas, TX 75219
The Dorchester Apartments
5300 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75240

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University