4507 Worth Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court tennis court

Great Location!! Ground-floor unit only minutes from Baylor, Lower Greenville, Deep Ellum, Lakewood, West Village, and the Downtown Arts District. Recently updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in a four-plex community with original wood floors throughout. Be one of the first to enjoy these fabulous new upgrades: Quartz countertops made to look like Carrara Marble, Microwave, Dishwasher, Gas Range, and energy efficient HVAC. Directly across from the recently enhanced Buckner Park with walking trails and new tennis and basketball courts. Washer & Dryer Connections in unit. Written app and $40 app fee required. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with no aggressive breeds.