Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Renovated half duplex in a great neighborhood! One block from Highland Park and short distance to popular shops & restaurants. 2nd story, 2 bedroom, 1 bath with sun room. Unit includes newly refinished hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen has a modern tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, a window over the sink with an outside view & a full-sized washer & dryer. Enjoy the park right across the street!