4439 Kelton Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction parking courtyard ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

Yet another gorgeous modern new build by Grand Development located in the rising Inwood Park neighborhood. Comprised of 3,129 sqft of living space on 2 levels. The emphasis of this home was to create a bright and open living space that flows to the courtyard to create an exceptional indoor-outdoor living experience. The grand open kitchen flaunts a premium appliance package, Treefrog veneer cabinetry, and an expansive quartz island suitable for entertainment for even the most gregarious person. Concealed entrance to the downstairs bdrm keeps the sleek flow of the kitchen cabinetry. The master bdrm is outfitted with a spacious his-hers closet, dual vanities, standup shower, vessel tub, built-in coffee maker.