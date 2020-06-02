All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 24 2020 at 11:29 PM

4439 Kelton Drive

4439 Kelton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4439 Kelton Drive, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
courtyard
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
Yet another gorgeous modern new build by Grand Development located in the rising Inwood Park neighborhood. Comprised of 3,129 sqft of living space on 2 levels. The emphasis of this home was to create a bright and open living space that flows to the courtyard to create an exceptional indoor-outdoor living experience. The grand open kitchen flaunts a premium appliance package, Treefrog veneer cabinetry, and an expansive quartz island suitable for entertainment for even the most gregarious person. Concealed entrance to the downstairs bdrm keeps the sleek flow of the kitchen cabinetry. The master bdrm is outfitted with a spacious his-hers closet, dual vanities, standup shower, vessel tub, built-in coffee maker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Kelton Drive have any available units?
4439 Kelton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Kelton Drive have?
Some of 4439 Kelton Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Kelton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Kelton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Kelton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4439 Kelton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4439 Kelton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4439 Kelton Drive offers parking.
Does 4439 Kelton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4439 Kelton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Kelton Drive have a pool?
No, 4439 Kelton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Kelton Drive have accessible units?
No, 4439 Kelton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Kelton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4439 Kelton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

