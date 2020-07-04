All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4438 Vandelia Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4438 Vandelia Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 10:44 PM

4438 Vandelia Street

4438 Vandelia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4438 Vandelia Street, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
tennis court
This Oak Lawn jewel oozes classic charm, along with updates galore. Gorgeous wood floors, kitchen and baths with all the bells and whistles, dining area with barn door and on trend lighting, and plantation shutters are some of the indoor features, along with stackable full size washer - dryer. Back yard has artificial turf, pergola covered outdoor kitchen, fire pit and brand new garage with storage area. Front yard lawn care included. House is located near Whole Foods and a walking park with tennis courts.This one deserves a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4438 Vandelia Street have any available units?
4438 Vandelia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4438 Vandelia Street have?
Some of 4438 Vandelia Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4438 Vandelia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4438 Vandelia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4438 Vandelia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4438 Vandelia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4438 Vandelia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4438 Vandelia Street offers parking.
Does 4438 Vandelia Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4438 Vandelia Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4438 Vandelia Street have a pool?
No, 4438 Vandelia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4438 Vandelia Street have accessible units?
No, 4438 Vandelia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4438 Vandelia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4438 Vandelia Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Woodside Lane Apartments
9302 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
Mark at Midtown Park
10550 N Central Expy
Dallas, TX 75231
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
3015 E Ledbetter Dr
Dallas, TX 75216
Highland Road Village
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75211
Preston Greens Apartments
5990 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University