4438 Vandelia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking garage tennis court

This Oak Lawn jewel oozes classic charm, along with updates galore. Gorgeous wood floors, kitchen and baths with all the bells and whistles, dining area with barn door and on trend lighting, and plantation shutters are some of the indoor features, along with stackable full size washer - dryer. Back yard has artificial turf, pergola covered outdoor kitchen, fire pit and brand new garage with storage area. Front yard lawn care included. House is located near Whole Foods and a walking park with tennis courts.This one deserves a look!