4419 Buena Vista Street
Last updated May 18 2020 at 4:36 PM

4419 Buena Vista Street

4419 Buena Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

4419 Buena Vista Street, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Uptown contemporary corner-unit townhome on the Katy Trail. This end unit is tucked away from the street and boasts large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Newly renovated open living-dining-kitchen. Custom murphy bed on the main floor for additional guests. Large open patio overlooks the Katy Trail and 1st floor garden area has direct access to Katy Trail. Master bed and bath located on the 3rd level has been recently renovated includes double vanity and oversized shower. Unit also has 2 car attached tandem garage. Walkable to area resturants and shops. Great value on the trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4419 Buena Vista Street have any available units?
4419 Buena Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4419 Buena Vista Street have?
Some of 4419 Buena Vista Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4419 Buena Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
4419 Buena Vista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4419 Buena Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 4419 Buena Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4419 Buena Vista Street offer parking?
Yes, 4419 Buena Vista Street offers parking.
Does 4419 Buena Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4419 Buena Vista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4419 Buena Vista Street have a pool?
No, 4419 Buena Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 4419 Buena Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 4419 Buena Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4419 Buena Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4419 Buena Vista Street has units with dishwashers.

