4419 Buena Vista Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Uptown contemporary corner-unit townhome on the Katy Trail. This end unit is tucked away from the street and boasts large windows, high ceilings, and plenty of natural light. Newly renovated open living-dining-kitchen. Custom murphy bed on the main floor for additional guests. Large open patio overlooks the Katy Trail and 1st floor garden area has direct access to Katy Trail. Master bed and bath located on the 3rd level has been recently renovated includes double vanity and oversized shower. Unit also has 2 car attached tandem garage. Walkable to area resturants and shops. Great value on the trail.