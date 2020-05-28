All apartments in Dallas
4416 Voss Hills Place

4416 Voss Hills Place · No Longer Available
Location

4416 Voss Hills Place, Dallas, TX 75287

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
hot tub
Far N. Dallas home close to both N. Dallas Tollway & G. Bush. Updated Interior with NO Carpet at all. Travertine, Wood & Marble Flooring throughout entire home. Oversized Kitchen with Island, tons of Cabinets, SS Appliances, Double Oven, Granite Countertops, & Breakfast Bar. Breakfast Room next to Kitchen in addition to F. Dining which could serve as a Study. Large Family Room in addition to Formal Living. True Master Suite up with Tray Ceiling, Fireplace, Spa like Bath, & 2 Walk in Closets. 3 Guest Rooms & 2 Guest Baths up along with Gameroom Area. French Doors lead to Backyard. Electric Gates enlarge space for Kids & Pets in addition to extra security. Plano Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Voss Hills Place have any available units?
4416 Voss Hills Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Voss Hills Place have?
Some of 4416 Voss Hills Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Voss Hills Place currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Voss Hills Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Voss Hills Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4416 Voss Hills Place is pet friendly.
Does 4416 Voss Hills Place offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Voss Hills Place offers parking.
Does 4416 Voss Hills Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Voss Hills Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Voss Hills Place have a pool?
No, 4416 Voss Hills Place does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Voss Hills Place have accessible units?
No, 4416 Voss Hills Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Voss Hills Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Voss Hills Place has units with dishwashers.

