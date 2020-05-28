4416 Voss Hills Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage hot tub

Far N. Dallas home close to both N. Dallas Tollway & G. Bush. Updated Interior with NO Carpet at all. Travertine, Wood & Marble Flooring throughout entire home. Oversized Kitchen with Island, tons of Cabinets, SS Appliances, Double Oven, Granite Countertops, & Breakfast Bar. Breakfast Room next to Kitchen in addition to F. Dining which could serve as a Study. Large Family Room in addition to Formal Living. True Master Suite up with Tray Ceiling, Fireplace, Spa like Bath, & 2 Walk in Closets. 3 Guest Rooms & 2 Guest Baths up along with Gameroom Area. French Doors lead to Backyard. Electric Gates enlarge space for Kids & Pets in addition to extra security. Plano Schools.