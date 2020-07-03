All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4416 Barstow Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4416 Barstow Boulevard
Last updated May 9 2019 at 2:21 AM

4416 Barstow Boulevard

4416 Barstow Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Redbird
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4416 Barstow Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75236
Redbird

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Owner will consider leasing with an option to buy. Owner financing for a sale may also be possible. Home is custom built and features 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Home has a large living area with an attached formal dining room and high ceilings with two ceiling fans. There is an open kitchen and large breakfast room. Fenced parking to the right of property is 75 feet concrete drive behind a gate, perfect for a boat or an RV. Most of the house has ceramic tile flooring, wood flooring is in the formal dining and the 4th bedroom. Back yard is fenced and has a storage shed. Located with convenient access to major freeways, shopping and restaurants. This is a large and new house priced under the market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have any available units?
4416 Barstow Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have?
Some of 4416 Barstow Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4416 Barstow Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4416 Barstow Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4416 Barstow Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4416 Barstow Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4416 Barstow Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4416 Barstow Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4416 Barstow Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4416 Barstow Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4416 Barstow Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4416 Barstow Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlisle and Vine Apartments
2920 Carlisle Street
Dallas, TX 75204
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
1900 McKinney
1900 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Hanover Midtown Park
8250 Meadow Rd
Dallas, TX 75231
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University