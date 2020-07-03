4416 Barstow Boulevard

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Owner will consider leasing with an option to buy. Owner financing for a sale may also be possible. Home is custom built and features 4 large bedrooms and 4 full baths. Home has a large living area with an attached formal dining room and high ceilings with two ceiling fans. There is an open kitchen and large breakfast room. Fenced parking to the right of property is 75 feet concrete drive behind a gate, perfect for a boat or an RV. Most of the house has ceramic tile flooring, wood flooring is in the formal dining and the 4th bedroom. Back yard is fenced and has a storage shed. Located with convenient access to major freeways, shopping and restaurants. This is a large and new house priced under the market.