Last updated August 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

4409 Caruth Boulevard

4409 Caruth Boulevard
Location

4409 Caruth Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75225

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Lovely Traditional brick 4 bedroom home walking distance to Hyer Elementary school (HPISD), neighborhood park and grocery store. Preston Center Shopping area with restaurants and essentials are a few blocks away. Built in 2007, this house is in excellent condition for move-in. The first floor has 2 Living areas with additional private study and kitchen office on hardwood floors. Second floor has media room over the garage, carpeted bedrooms and laundry. Lots of closet space for lots of interests and activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have any available units?
4409 Caruth Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have?
Some of 4409 Caruth Boulevard's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4409 Caruth Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4409 Caruth Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4409 Caruth Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4409 Caruth Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4409 Caruth Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4409 Caruth Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4409 Caruth Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4409 Caruth Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4409 Caruth Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4409 Caruth Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

