4409 Caruth Boulevard

Lovely Traditional brick 4 bedroom home walking distance to Hyer Elementary school (HPISD), neighborhood park and grocery store. Preston Center Shopping area with restaurants and essentials are a few blocks away. Built in 2007, this house is in excellent condition for move-in. The first floor has 2 Living areas with additional private study and kitchen office on hardwood floors. Second floor has media room over the garage, carpeted bedrooms and laundry. Lots of closet space for lots of interests and activities.