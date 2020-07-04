All apartments in Dallas
4406 Cowan Avenue
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:18 PM

4406 Cowan Avenue

4406 Cowan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Cowan Avenue, Dallas, TX 75209
Greenway Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Custom home completed Feb 2019. 1 story 3013 sq ft living area, 3 bedrooms, study, 1 or 2 living areas,
or 1 or 2 dining areas. Front gated garden entry, 55 x 150 lot has up to 5 off street guest parking spaces.
29 x 13 Contemporary swim-play pool with 6 “deep tanning ledge and deck jet water streamers. 12 x 24
white travertine pool deck pavers extend 14 x 12 outdoor open covered living area. Water views from
kitchen, dining, living and master bedroom. Quality finishes include quartz countertops, stainless kitchen
appliances, upgraded lighting fixture, custom window shades, light brown 5 “wood floors thru out
living areas. Carpeted bedrms-closets. Master suite has 16 x 13 bath and walk in 13 x 11 closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 Cowan Avenue have any available units?
4406 Cowan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 Cowan Avenue have?
Some of 4406 Cowan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 Cowan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4406 Cowan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 Cowan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4406 Cowan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4406 Cowan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4406 Cowan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4406 Cowan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4406 Cowan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 Cowan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4406 Cowan Avenue has a pool.
Does 4406 Cowan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4406 Cowan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 Cowan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4406 Cowan Avenue has units with dishwashers.

