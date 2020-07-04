4406 Cowan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Custom home completed Feb 2019. 1 story 3013 sq ft living area, 3 bedrooms, study, 1 or 2 living areas,

or 1 or 2 dining areas. Front gated garden entry, 55 x 150 lot has up to 5 off street guest parking spaces.

29 x 13 Contemporary swim-play pool with 6 “deep tanning ledge and deck jet water streamers. 12 x 24

white travertine pool deck pavers extend 14 x 12 outdoor open covered living area. Water views from

kitchen, dining, living and master bedroom. Quality finishes include quartz countertops, stainless kitchen

appliances, upgraded lighting fixture, custom window shades, light brown 5 “wood floors thru out

living areas. Carpeted bedrms-closets. Master suite has 16 x 13 bath and walk in 13 x 11 closet.