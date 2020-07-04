4347 Dickason Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GREAT LOCATION! UPDATED with a balcony that overlooks the community pool. PRIME location in the heart of Oak Lawn just minutes from uptown,The Medical District & Downtown with easy access to the Tollway. Walking distance to local restaurants! The condo is light and bright with wood flooring. The living room is large and features a cozy wood burning fireplace w a slider door to patio on the balcony overlooking the pool.The kitchen has been updated with an electric oven, microwave & plenty of cabinets & storage space. The Master bedroom is large & features a large walk in closet. Combo washer dryer unit being installed and will be included! Super cute & Fabulous location. Gated entrance for xtra security!