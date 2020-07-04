All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 4347 Dickason Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4347 Dickason Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:34 AM

4347 Dickason Avenue

4347 Dickason Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4347 Dickason Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
GREAT LOCATION! UPDATED with a balcony that overlooks the community pool. PRIME location in the heart of Oak Lawn just minutes from uptown,The Medical District & Downtown with easy access to the Tollway. Walking distance to local restaurants! The condo is light and bright with wood flooring. The living room is large and features a cozy wood burning fireplace w a slider door to patio on the balcony overlooking the pool.The kitchen has been updated with an electric oven, microwave & plenty of cabinets & storage space. The Master bedroom is large & features a large walk in closet. Combo washer dryer unit being installed and will be included! Super cute & Fabulous location. Gated entrance for xtra security!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4347 Dickason Avenue have any available units?
4347 Dickason Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4347 Dickason Avenue have?
Some of 4347 Dickason Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4347 Dickason Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4347 Dickason Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4347 Dickason Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4347 Dickason Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4347 Dickason Avenue offer parking?
No, 4347 Dickason Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4347 Dickason Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4347 Dickason Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4347 Dickason Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4347 Dickason Avenue has a pool.
Does 4347 Dickason Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4347 Dickason Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4347 Dickason Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4347 Dickason Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Argyle
3721 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75219
Toscana
17910 Kelly Blvd
Dallas, TX 75287
Loch Loma
220 S Marsalis Ave
Dallas, TX 75203
La Valencia
10106 Technology Blvd W
Dallas, TX 75220
Crestview
3205 Crestview Dr
Dallas, TX 75235
6500 South
6500 S Cockrell Hill Rd
Dallas, TX 75236
Berkshire Medical District
4730 Fairmount St
Dallas, TX 75219
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University