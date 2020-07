Amenities

Updated contemporary 2nd floor corner unit located within walking distance to Knox-Henderson, Katy Trail, SMU and the West Village. This unit has designer lighting, granite countertops, under counter sinks, bamboo floors, and plenty of built-in storage cabinets. A great feature of the condo is a walk-in closet with custom closet organizer. Washer-dryer and refrigerator to remain with condo.