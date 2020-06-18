4339 Bonham Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool new construction

Distinct, Particular, Extravagant. 4339 Bonham is a striking concept conceptualized & curated by Urban Ranch Designs in Preston Hollow. This home features a centerpiece pool surrounded by a distinctive facade. An exterior of brick, glass, and sharp edges is diffused by a complexion of blues, purples, & silver. An interior of white museum walls fades to Tiffany Blue crowned ceilings & crystal chandeliers. 8” rough cut wood-plank floors, a smooth stone fireplace, and Chef’s kitchen with wide doors open to the sound of a 3 water fountain pool. Mesmerized by the swirling fire gas lanterns, retire to your huge master-suite adorned with exotic marble tiles & brass fixtures. Relax & breathe deep - you deserve this!