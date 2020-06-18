All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
4339 Bonham Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:28 AM

4339 Bonham Street

4339 Bonham Street · No Longer Available
Location

4339 Bonham Street, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
new construction
Distinct, Particular, Extravagant. 4339 Bonham is a striking concept conceptualized & curated by Urban Ranch Designs in Preston Hollow. This home features a centerpiece pool surrounded by a distinctive facade. An exterior of brick, glass, and sharp edges is diffused by a complexion of blues, purples, & silver. An interior of white museum walls fades to Tiffany Blue crowned ceilings & crystal chandeliers. 8” rough cut wood-plank floors, a smooth stone fireplace, and Chef’s kitchen with wide doors open to the sound of a 3 water fountain pool. Mesmerized by the swirling fire gas lanterns, retire to your huge master-suite adorned with exotic marble tiles & brass fixtures. Relax & breathe deep - you deserve this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Bonham Street have any available units?
4339 Bonham Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 Bonham Street have?
Some of 4339 Bonham Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 Bonham Street currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Bonham Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Bonham Street pet-friendly?
No, 4339 Bonham Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4339 Bonham Street offer parking?
Yes, 4339 Bonham Street offers parking.
Does 4339 Bonham Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4339 Bonham Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Bonham Street have a pool?
Yes, 4339 Bonham Street has a pool.
Does 4339 Bonham Street have accessible units?
No, 4339 Bonham Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Bonham Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4339 Bonham Street has units with dishwashers.

