Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
4330 Cole Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:12 AM

4330 Cole Avenue

4330 Cole Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4330 Cole Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
This updated tri-level townhome lives like a single-family, without the maintenance. Enjoy the ultimate city-dwelling life with many conveniences at a short walk's distance away, including The Katy Trail, Trader Joe's, Luluelemon, and Chuy's. Much of the best of Dallas is also a stroll away including Toulouse, Taverna, Up on Knox, Origin Kitchen, and Doce Mesas. The home is positioned just around the corner from these fun retail spots, allowing for ultimate convenience without compromising on privacy and quietness. The turf-grass backyard is perfect for BBQs with friends and family and throwing a ball to your fur-child, no lawnmower needed. The kitchen, dining, and living area areas are on the second floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4330 Cole Avenue have any available units?
4330 Cole Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4330 Cole Avenue have?
Some of 4330 Cole Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4330 Cole Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4330 Cole Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4330 Cole Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4330 Cole Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4330 Cole Avenue offer parking?
No, 4330 Cole Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4330 Cole Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4330 Cole Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4330 Cole Avenue have a pool?
No, 4330 Cole Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4330 Cole Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4330 Cole Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4330 Cole Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4330 Cole Avenue has units with dishwashers.

