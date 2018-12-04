4330 Cole Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This updated tri-level townhome lives like a single-family, without the maintenance. Enjoy the ultimate city-dwelling life with many conveniences at a short walk's distance away, including The Katy Trail, Trader Joe's, Luluelemon, and Chuy's. Much of the best of Dallas is also a stroll away including Toulouse, Taverna, Up on Knox, Origin Kitchen, and Doce Mesas. The home is positioned just around the corner from these fun retail spots, allowing for ultimate convenience without compromising on privacy and quietness. The turf-grass backyard is perfect for BBQs with friends and family and throwing a ball to your fur-child, no lawnmower needed. The kitchen, dining, and living area areas are on the second floor.