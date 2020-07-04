All apartments in Dallas
4325 Bowser Avenue
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:53 AM

4325 Bowser Avenue

4325 Bowser Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4325 Bowser Avenue, Dallas, TX 75219

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom w half bath down and double vanity full bath up w Skylights. Located in the Heart of Oaklawn, near downtown Dallas. shopping, restaurants. Front courtyard entrance is gated. Living rm and master both w Fireplace, downstairs hardwood lookalike floor. Luxury light fixtures, appliances, plenty cabinets, spacious closet space. Every room has ceiling fan, LG window view to courtyard, trees. Well maintained! French door lead to carefree private back courtyard perfect for easy relaxation. Abundance of light! 1 carport + 1 assigned parking. Water and Trash covered by HOA. No smoking, no sublease, no water and w pet restrictions. Pet must meet owner's approval. READY for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4325 Bowser Avenue have any available units?
4325 Bowser Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4325 Bowser Avenue have?
Some of 4325 Bowser Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4325 Bowser Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4325 Bowser Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4325 Bowser Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4325 Bowser Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4325 Bowser Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4325 Bowser Avenue offers parking.
Does 4325 Bowser Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4325 Bowser Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4325 Bowser Avenue have a pool?
No, 4325 Bowser Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4325 Bowser Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4325 Bowser Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4325 Bowser Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4325 Bowser Avenue has units with dishwashers.

