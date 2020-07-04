4325 Bowser Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly carport ceiling fan fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom w half bath down and double vanity full bath up w Skylights. Located in the Heart of Oaklawn, near downtown Dallas. shopping, restaurants. Front courtyard entrance is gated. Living rm and master both w Fireplace, downstairs hardwood lookalike floor. Luxury light fixtures, appliances, plenty cabinets, spacious closet space. Every room has ceiling fan, LG window view to courtyard, trees. Well maintained! French door lead to carefree private back courtyard perfect for easy relaxation. Abundance of light! 1 carport + 1 assigned parking. Water and Trash covered by HOA. No smoking, no sublease, no water and w pet restrictions. Pet must meet owner's approval. READY for immediate occupancy.